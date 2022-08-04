Wanna Get Married At Aldi!? All Expenses Paid Including A Wedding Cake!

If you and your significant other are struggling to find the PERFECT wedding venue, there’s an exciting new opportunity . . . especially if you’ve always wanted to walk down the aisle at a discount grocery store. (???)

The Aldi supermarket chain is giving one lucky couple the grocery store-themed wedding of their dreams . . . complete with a cocktail reception “flowing with Aldi food and beverages.” It includes a branded, tiered wedding cake . . .

Appetizers such as their “famous mini Red Bag Chicken sliders” . . . and a photographer doing a “romantic photoshoot” in front of the store. Everything will be provided, including décor, flowers, a videographer, and a DJ. And as a wedding gift, you’ll get $5,000 in Aldi gift cards.

You won’t have to contend with random shoppers. The wedding will be held at their “model store” at their headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. And the marriage will even be officiated by an Aldi employee.

If you’re interested, you can apply online by August 17th. They want you to submit a short essay . . . a “well-lit photo” . . . and your social media accounts. You also must already be engaged, and you have to be willing to hold the wedding on November 9th of THIS year.

