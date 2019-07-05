Wanna Get Paid To Move To Greece?

The Greek island of Antikythera has a population of 20 but they are looking to grow it and they want to pay people to move there.

Lonely Planet is reporting that the Greek Orthodox Church is sponsoring families who want to move to Antikythera to help with underpopulation.

Although the island is looking for more Greek citizens to move there, the church is giving approved people land, a house and monthly allowance of $565 for the first three years.

Would you move to Greece with only 20 people if you got paid? You don’t have to ask me twice! I’ll pack my suitcase right now!