Wanna Make Waffle House Waffles At Home?! You Can! ….but you have to wait til next week.

Just how badly do diners miss the flavor of Waffle House? When the iconic restaurant put bags of its mix up for sale, they sold out the entire stock in just four hours.

With locations shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, Waffle House made it possible to bring some of the experience home while under self-quarantine.

But like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and dry goods in the stores, the company just couldn’t keep up with demand.

Fortunately, Waffle House tweeted that more mix will be available by next week here!

Which foods are you missing right now due to the lockdowns? For me – PRIME RIB! I can’t make that at home!