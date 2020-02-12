Wanna Set The Mood For Valentine’s Day? Here Are The Greatest Love Songs Of All Time!

Valentine’s Day is this Friday, so “Billboard” put together a list of the 25 greatest love duets of all time. They range from ’60s country classics to 21st century hip-hop hits. Here’s their list, in no particular order:
1. “I’m Real (Murder Remix)”, Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule
2. “It Takes Two”, Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston
3. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
4. “Take Care”, Drake and Rihanna
5. “Love Me Harder”, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd
6. “Jackson”, Johnny Cash and June Carter
7. “Islands in the Stream”, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
8. “Up Where We Belong”, Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes
9. “Endless Love”, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie
10. “Next Time I Fall”, Peter Cetera and Amy Grant
11. “I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need to Get By”, Method Man and Mary J. Blige
12. “You’re the One That I Want”, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
13. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
14. “Don’t Know Much”, Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville
15. “My Boo”, Usher and Alicia Keys
16. “Reunited”, Peaches and Herb
17. “Drunk In Love”, Beyoncé and Jay-Z
18. “Closer”, The Chainsmokers and Halsey
19. “I Got You Babe”, Sonny and Cher
20. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, Elton John and Kiki Dee
21. “Shallow”, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
22. “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)”, George Michael and Aretha Franklin
23. “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, Meat Loaf and Lorraine Crosby
24. “Golden State”, John Doe and Kathleen Edwards
25. “Dilemma”, Nelly and Kelly Rowland