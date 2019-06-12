Wannabe a cartoon? Spice Girls animated movie in the works

ARNAL/CHARRIAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

ARNAL/CHARRIAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImagesIf you ever thought that the Spice Girls would make good cartoon characters, well, Paramount Studios agrees with you.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an animated film about the iconic British girl group is in the works, and all five members -- Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm -- are on board for the project. Simon Fuller, the group's manager, is producing the film, which will feature new songs as well as Spice Girls classics.

Mireille [mih-RAY] Soria, the president of Paramount Animation, tells the Hollywood Reporter that it's the Spice Girls themselves who "had an idea" for the film, which is in early development. She adds, "They are very involved."

The involvement of all five Spices in the movie is notable, considering that Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham is not taking part in the group's current reunion tour, which wraps up this weekend.

And speaking of iconic female pop singers, Paramount is also readying The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge for release in May of 2020, with Cyndi Lauper tapped to write original songs for the film.

