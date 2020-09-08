Want A Candy Factory?

A guy named David Klein is the founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans. He’s getting ready to retire. So he’s giving away one of his candy factories . . . Willy Wonka style. Here’s how the contest works. He’s gone to all 50 states and hidden a special necklace in each state. For $50 at TheGoldTicket.com, you can get a ticket to a scavenger hunt for the necklace in your state…And if you find it, you get $5,000 . . . plus you’re entered in the grand prize drawing, where one of the 50 winners will get the candy factory. (Then again, he’s selling 1,000 tickets for each treasure hunt . . . so that’s $45,000 profit per state after the $5,000 prize. All added up, that’s a total of $2.25 million. I’m sure the candy factory costs more than that . . . but that cash softens the blow.)