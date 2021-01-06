Want A Giant Replica Of David Hasselhoff?

David Hasselhoff is auctioning off the giant replica of himself that was used in the “SpongeBob SquarePants” movie from 2004. More than 40 years of David’s personal items such as screen and stage worn wardrobe, awards, scripts, toys, autographed items, photos, music, film, and television memorabilia will be available in this auction. a portion of the proceeds for this auction will be donated to David’s charitable organizations

Here’s the link to the auction site

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/188895_the-hoff-auction-david-hasselhoff/