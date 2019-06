Michael Douglas narrated his own real estate ad. Probably because he couldn’t find a buyer . . . he initially listed the property for $60 million, and now it’s down to a mere $32 million. It’s a 19th century estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca, built by an Archduke. He bought it in 1989 with his ex wife for $3.5 million. There are ten bedrooms total on 250 acres, with the house, two cottages, five apartments, a pool, a vineyard, and olive groves. Jennifer wants it!!