Want Better Health? Get Two Hours Of Nature Each Week

Here’s another thing to help keep you healthy.

Researchers say 2 hours spent in nature each week can lower blood pressure, reduce stress and boost mental health and life expectancy.

Time spent hiking, at the park or by the lake can also reduce the risk of allergies and asthma.

The two-hour minimum suggestion was published in a scientific journal this week.

How long do you spend outside on a weekly basis? Could you stand to do more? Do you find your time outside stress-relieving?