One of the most iconic guitars of all time is hitting the auction block. Eddie’s guitar from Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” video, which he also used live throughout 1983 and ’84, is expected to sell for between $2 million and $3 million. The opening bid is $1.8 million. Eddie gave the guitar to one of the band’s drum techs when he retired in 1990, but it changed ownership several times since then. You can check out the listing at Sothebys.com.