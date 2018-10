If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, here’s an idea. Dunkin’ Donuts is holding a contest for Halloween where you can win $1,000 and a year’s worth of coffee if you dress up like . . . Dunkin’ Donuts. What does that entail? That’s up to you, and the more creative you are, the better your chances. You can enter the contest by posting a photo of yourself anytime between now and November 1st in your Dunkin’ Donuts costume using the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest.