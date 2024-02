Jimi Hendrix’s ICONIC headband that he wore during seven performances in 1969 and 1970 just hit the auction block. It has a red, white, and blue design.

It’s the same one he wore during his performance of “Machine Gun” on New Year’s Day 1970, which promoter Bill Graham called the “most brilliant, emotional display of virtuoso electric guitar playing.”

It’s expected to get up to $40,000. The current bid is $14,500.

The auction ends on the 24th.

