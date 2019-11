But these aren’t just any socks! Michael Jackson’s “moonwalk” socks are expected to fetch a high price at auction. The late pop star wore the glittery socks during his famous TV performance of “Billie Jean” in 1983, when he introduced the moonwalk dance to American audiences. The auction website Gottahaverockandroll.com says it expects to haul in at least $1-million for the crystal stockings, maybe even $2-million.