Want To Be The Disney Princess Nanny?

A family in the U.K. is looking for a unique nanny. The part-time position can be yours if you are willing to dress as and portray a Disney princess while you take care of 5-year-old twins. You can be Anna, Merida, Belle or Cinderella…really any princess. The nanny will have to pick the kids up from school four days a week and organize Disney-related after-school activities. The job pays $53,000 a year. The cost of the princess costumes will be covered as well. You also get sick and vacation days