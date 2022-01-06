Want To Drive The Planters NutMobile?

Looking for a fun new job? Planters is looking to hire 3-new people to drive around in its NUTMOBILE. It’s like the Wienermobile, but shaped like a peanut…..The job starts in July, and you have to commit to a full year of driving all over the country. You’re also not just a driver. The job involves planning events at different stops around the country . . . and “performing in character” and “in costume.” So it sounds like you might get to be Mr. Peanut……It’s not clear how much the gig pays, but it’s 40 hours a week. They say their ideal candidate is a recent college grad with a degree in sales or marketing . . . strong communication skills . . . an “appetite for adventure” . . . and a valid driver’s license. To apply, submit a 30-second video explaining why you’re a good fit at BeAPeanutter.com