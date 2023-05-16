Want To Get Married In Space?

A company is now offering for you to have your wedding in space. It’ll happen in a carbon-neutral balloon with giant windows for the ultimate view of Earth. Wedding in space? Sounds expensive. If the thought of nuptials on Earth sounds a little boring, a space travel company wants to give you the opportunity to get hitched at a venue looking down on the third rock from the sun instead. The company, called Space Perspective, is offering couples an unforgettable way to say “I do” — putting lovers into orbit using a carbon-neutral balloon with giant windows to make the most of the ultimate view of planet Earth. According to Jane Poynter, the co-founder of Space Perspective, the waiting list to get married amongst the stars is already light-years long. The company assured its spacecraft, Neptune, offers a gentle experience for newlyweds. Neptune will lift people off the ground at 12 mph, making the spaceflight essentially safe for anyone that can fly on an Earth-bound airplane. Spaceship Neptune is lifted to space by the company’s SpaceBalloon and is propelled by renewable hydrogen — with no rockets and none of the associated carbon footprint. Those balloons carry Neptune capsules, which the couples can sit in and take in the beauty of Earth from above. Poynter noted that Neptune staying secured to the SpaceBalloon is a pivotal difference from other travel in space. The website said the technology the spacecraft uses has already been “proven,” as it has been used for decades by NASA teams and other government agencies to “lift research telescopes and other heavy, sensitive instruments.” Couples wanting to experience the unique wedding destination can join the waitlist on Space Perspective’s website for late 2024. However, you may need to rethink that wedding budget — prices start at $125,000 per seat. By the way, 2024 is already booked. The company is taking reservations for 2025!