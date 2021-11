The website Reviews.org is looking for a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days, and earn $2,500. In addition to the cash, you also get a free one-year subscription to seven streaming services: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. Added bonus: YOU get to pick the movies. The only real catch is that you have to fill out a short survey about each movie. Applications are due by December 3rd, which is next Friday.