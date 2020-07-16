Want To Go On A Treasure Hunt?

Michigan jeweler, John Perri, ran into tough times recently because of the pandemic. So, instead of selling all of his inventory and retiring… he buried it all and created the “Treasure Quest” treasure hunt. John and his wife Amy are selling clues for every piece of treasure that’ll be hunted on certain days. There is a limited amount of tickets for each Treasure Quest. Each prize worth about $4,000. The first hunt launches August 1. “This one is about approximately $4,200 with the price of silver at $20 an ounce,” he said.Tickets for the first Treasure Quest are $49, but the prices will vary throughout the hunt. If you want to buy tickets go here: johnnystreasurequest.com/