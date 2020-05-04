Want To Hang Out With The Avengers?

Chris Evans joined Instagram over the weekend to accept the All In Challenge for covid-19 relief. Chris was challenged by one of the other Chrises, Chris Pratt. Evans came up with something pretty epic: He’s assembling the Avengers. In his video, he said, quote, “I’m offering a virtual hang-out with me, and five of my closest friends . . . “Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).” He said there will be a private Q&A where YOU can ask them anything, and then some games . . . By the way, six “Avengers” cast members reunited virtually over the weekend to accept the Kids’ Choice Award for favorite movie for “Avengers: Endgame”.