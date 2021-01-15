Want To Know What Your Dog Is Saying?

A company in South Korea called Petpuls has a new collar that analyzes your dog’s barks and translates them into emotions. The team behind it spent 3-years collecting 10,000 samples from 50 different breeds. And it uses A.I. to evaluate each bark in real time. You pair it with an app on your phone, and they claim it can detect five different emotions: Happy, relaxed, anxious, angry, or sad. The app is free, but you need the collar to go with it. You can buy it at Petpuls.net for $99. Or $108 for bigger dogs.