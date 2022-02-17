Want To Live In Disney World?

If you’ve ever wanted to live at Disney World, this is the closest you’ll get. Disney just announced plans to build its own housing communities across the U.S. The first one is being built outside Palm Springs in Rancho Mirage, because Walt Disney owned a vacation home there. It’ll have a town center with shops and restaurants . . . a park . . . a lake with water sports . . . “curated experiences” for residents . . . and entertainment, including live shows. Each community will be “managed by Disney cast members.” It’ll also have a big hotel. The community will feature single family homes, condos and one section reserved for residents age 55 and over. They’re planning two more locations in the U.S. but haven’t said where yet. Would you want to live in Story Living?