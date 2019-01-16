Want to Rewatch ‘Game of Thrones’ Before the Finale? Here’s When to Start!

Every ‘GOT’ fan knows the final season airs on April 14th. So, if you are prepping by doing a total rewatch, or watching for the first time to hop on the bandwagon, this is how you should tackle it.

If you can watch an episode per day, start on February 6th. Three a day? March 23rd. But, if you are really into binging and want to get five in a day, no need to begin until April 1st.

If you want to stretch it out a bit, five episodes a week would have needed to start on January 14th but hey, you can sneak in a two-a-day. Seven episodes per week give you a start date of February 7th, while one season per week pushes you back to February 25th.

If the weekdays aren’t your thing, here’s the binge-watching weekend schedule. Start watching six episodes per weekend on January 26th. If you miss that deadline, ten episodes a weekend by March 2nd. Or, if you are in for the total overhaul, one season per weekend beginning February 26th!

Were you late to the ‘GOT’ game? Are you ready for 90-minute episodes in season 8?