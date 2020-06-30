Want To Smell Like Space?

There’s a new perfume that’s supposed to smell like outer space. It’s called Eau de Space, and you can pre-order a bottle through Kickstarter for $29. Decades ago, NASA designed a fragrance to train astronauts on how Outer Space actually smells. Now we’re releasing it to the world. Purchase Eau de Space perfume and fragrance at www.eaudespace.com The people who are making it say it smells like a mix of gunpowder, steak, raspberries, and rum. Here’s former astronaut Tony Antonelli talking about what space smells like.