Want to Spend A Night On The Goodyear Blimp?

This sounds so great, but Jennifer can’t do it because it’s taking place at a Michigan game (she’s a graduate from The Ohio State University!) The Goodyear Blimp is offering overnight stays on Airbnb. They’re only doing it on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th in Ann Arbor, Michigan . . . in honor of the Michigan-Notre Dame football game on the 26th. Sadly, the blimp is going to stay grounded. If you’re interested, it’s only $150-a-night, but you’ll have to jump on the reservations when they open up next Tuesday.