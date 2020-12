Is “Elf” is your favorite Christmas movie? Thank you may want to take a trip to Rochester, Michigan this holiday season. Because the Royal Park Hotel has created a Buddy the Elf-themed suite. It includes all the Christmas trimmings, plus a “Buddy’s Mailroom Cocktail” and a welcome amenity patterned after an elf’s 4-main food groups: Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corns, and Syrup. An overnight stay starts at $499, and it’s only available through January 31st. The Royal Park Hotel is an upscale hotel