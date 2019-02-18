Want To Win A Trip Around The World?

A travel website called TourRadar.com is sending 2-people on a trip around the world, and anyone can apply. But if you win, the person you travel with will be a complete stranger. Would you go? If you’re still in, here’s how you apply:

#1 First, head over to Tour the World and sign up to begin your application: https://www.tourradar.com/tour-the-wo…

#2. Next, film a 2 minute-long video showcasing what a day in your life looks like, highlighting why you’re the perfect person for this opportunity. Serious bonus points will be awarded to anyone who manages to make themselves stand out from the crowd. We’re thinking: public places. A big spectacle. All the bells and whistles. It’s up to you. But the bigger your voice, the more we’d love to meet you.

#3 Finish applying at: https://www.tourradar.com/tour-the-wo…