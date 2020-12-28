Want To Work For Star Wars?!

With millions out of work, here’s a fun job that can give you the “force” of being creative with a major company.

Disney is hiring a “Star Wars” social media manager. The requirements include being able to lead a team and strategize and program across the platform. And of course, you must have knowledge of the Star Wars franchise to execute social content and campaigns.

The qualifications require a minimum of 3 to 4 years in a management role and 4 years in social media marketing on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Also excellent writing, time management, editing, leadership, collaboration and passion and appreciation of Lucasfilms.

If you could do social media for a brand, which brand would it be? Which corporate social media account do you enjoy the most?