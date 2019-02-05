Wanted: 300 Women To Sail Around The World

A group of female sailors and scientists called eXXpedition are currently looking for 300 women that want to sail around the world. The group is setting sail to research and evaluate the effect of single-use plastics and other toxic material in the world’s oceans. You don’t need to have any sailing experience to join the crew just a willingness to protect the earth’s oceans. The 2-year voyage will begin in the U.K and traverse 6 continents before returning to the U.K. What is your top bucket list destination? Would you live on a ship with 300 women for 2 years?
