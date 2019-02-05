Wanted: 300 Women To Sail Around The World

View this post on Instagram

**We’re going global! Announcing eXXpedition Round the World 2019-2021** . We’re looking for 300 incredible women from all over the world to join our crew on a pioneering ocean sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe. The aim? To raise awareness of, and explore actions and solutions to, the devastating environmental and health impacts of single-use plastics and toxics in the world’s oceans. Past sailing experience is not necessary, but a passion to protect our oceans is a must! Link in bio to apply. . . . #exxpedition #microplastics #womenwhosail #womeninSTEM #changemakers #cleanseas #roundtheworld