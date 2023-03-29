War dropping ‘War: The Remixes’ in May as part of ‘The World is a Ghetto’ 50th anniversary celebration

Avenue / Rhino Records

War is celebrating last year’s 50th anniversary of their classic album The World is a Ghetto with a brand-new remix album, dropping May 12.

War: The Remixes features tracks like “The World is a Ghetto,” “Spill the Wine,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and more remixed by such well-known DJs as the Beastie Boys’ Mix Master Mike, DJ Logic, Jesse Perez, Preditah and Saxsquatch.

The band has also shared the first tracks from the album, Mix Master Mike’s takes on “The World is a Ghetto” and “Slippin’ Into Darkness.”

Released November 1972, The World is a Ghetto, War’s fifth studio album, went to number one on the Billboard album chart. Songs on the album have been sampled by a variety of artists over the years, including 2Pac, Cypress Hill, Janet Jackson, Method Man and more.

Here’s the track list for War: The Remixes:

“Slippin’ Into Darkness” (Mix Master Mike Remix)

“The World is a Ghetto” (Mix Master Mike Remix)

“Why Can’t We Be Friends” (Saxsquatch & Stephen Walking Remix)

“Spill The Wine” (Jesse Perez Remix)

“Galaxy” (Preditah Remix)

“Galaxy” (DJ Logic Remix)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.