War premieres “Behind the Hits” animated video; releasing ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ compilation in October

War has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and as part of the festivities, a new animated video looking at the stories behind some of the funk/rock/soul group’s biggest hits has debuted at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The “Behind the Hits” clip features commentary by founding singer/keyboardist Lonnie Jordan and producer/songwriter Jerry Goldstein, who helped put the band together with its original lead singer, Eric Burdon of The Animals.

The video briefly touches on the band’s formation and also looks at such classic songs as “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “The Cisco Kid,” “Don’t Let No One Get You Down,” “Low Riders” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” The clip also notes that War songs have been heard in a variety of movies and TV shows, including Cheech & Chong‘s Up in Smoke, Gone in 60 Seconds, Dazed and Confused, Lethal Weapon 4, Friday, The Simpsons, and Mayans M.C.

The “Behind the Hits” video arrives in advance of a new War compilation titled Greatest Hits 2.0 that’s scheduled to be released on October 29 as a two-CD set, a two-LP vinyl collection, digitally and via streaming services. The 24-track album is a career-spanning sequel to the band’s platinum-certified 1976 Greatest Hits retrospective. You can pre-order Greatest Hits 2.0 now.

War currently is on tour and has more than a dozen 2021 dates on its schedule. Visit War.com for more information.

Here’s the Greatest Hits 2.0 track list:

Disc 1

“Spill the Wine” — Eric Burdon & War

“Tobacco Road” — Eric Burdon & War

“All Day Music”

“Get Down”

“Slippin’ into Darkness”

“The World Is a Ghetto”

“The Cisco Kid”

“Gypsy Man”

“Me and Baby Brother”

“Why Can’t We Be Friends?”

“Don’t Let No One Get You Down”

“Heartbeat”

Disc 2

“Low Rider”

“So”

“Smile Happy”

“Summer”

“L.A. Sunshine”

“Galaxy”

“Youngblood (Livin’ in the Streets)”

“Good, Good Feelin'”

“Cinco de Mayo”

“You Got the Power”

“Outlaw”

“Peace Sign”

