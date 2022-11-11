WAR releases new mix of classic album ‘The World Is a Ghetto,’ vinyl box set coming November 25

Avenue/Rhino

Fifty years ago this month, WAR’s classic album The World Is a Ghetto was released, hitting number one on the Billboard chart and going on to become the bestselling album of 1973. Now there’s a whole new way to listen to it.

Avenue/Rhino has released a new Dolby Atmos mix of the album, which features the top-10 title track and the number-two hit “Cisco Kid.” The World Is a Ghetto was WAR’s fifth album. The band was first formed in the late ’60s by ex-Animals frontman Eric Burdon and producer/songwriter Jerry Goldstein.

Meanwhile, on November 25, a four-LP multicolor vinyl box set called Eric Burdon & WAR: The Complete Vinyl Collection is being released as a limited edition for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event.

The set, limited to 5,500, includes both albums Burdon and the band made together: Eric Burdon Declares War and the two-LP set The Black-Man’s Burdon, plus Love Is All Around, a 1976 collection of songs Burdon recorded with WAR but didn’t put on their albums. This marks the first time the albums are being released on vinyl since the ’70s. “Spill the Wine” and “They Can’t Take Away Our Music” are the best-known tracks on those albums.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.