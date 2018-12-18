Ward Off Porch Pirates with High-Tech Glitter Bomb Packages

This guy has a multi-prong way to get back at people who steal packages left in front of his house.

His solution is a high tech borage of cameras, tracking devices, a pound of the world’s finest glitter and fart spray.

WATCH THE VIDEO on how to make a glitter bomb package here…



Meanwhile, a A Detroit man is counting on social media users to identify a porch pirate who stole a package from his doorstep. Scott Morrow got the alert on his phone and watched it happen, saying it took the thief less than 30 seconds to get away with the box after it was delivered by FedEx a few days ago.

He’s shared the video on Facebook and given it to police.

Morrow adds the thief will likely be disappointed, as the box didn’t have any presents but instead contained a water hose and floor paint for renovating his mother’s house. Don’t leave packages out on your porch this holiday season and go to our website for all the shipping information you need to get your packages there on time.