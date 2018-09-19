Warner Bros’ Joker Announces Official Cast and Crew

One year from now, people will be gearing up for the release of Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. But for now, people will have to settle for Warner Bros. announcing the official cast and crew.

Robert DeNiro will also star in the film directed, produced and co-written by Oscar nominee Todd Phillips.

Who else is in the movie? Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge and Marc Maron will appear in the film among others.

Joker is set for release October 4, 2019. Can any depiction of the Joker match up to the performance put forth by Heath Ledger?