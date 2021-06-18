Warner Bros Lands Marvin Gaye Biopic

Warner Bros has landed the rights to a Marvin Gaye biopic directed by Allen Hughes and produced by Dr. Dr and Jimmy Iovine. The script was done by Marcus Bradley, the same person who wrote The Color Purple, and Gaye’s estate have also given their stamp of approval to the project. “This is so personal for me,” Hughes said about directing the film. “Every movie I’ve done except the film From Hell has had some Marvin Gaye in it.” The Marvin Gaye biopic will have an $80 million budget, making it the largest budget for an African American music biopic. Look for the biopic to hit theaters and HBO Max in 2023. What other artist do you think deserves a biopic?