WARNING GRAPHIC: Brazilian Presidential Candidate Stabbed During Rally

Running for office is a dangerous proposition…especially in Brazil where Jair Bolsonaro, a Brazilian politician and presidential candidate, was stabbed on Thursday.
A video of the moment captured and posted on social media showed Bolsonaro as he was hoisted in the air above a crowd before he was struck in the stomach.
He could be seen clutching his lower right side after apparently getting knifed…medical experts say his bowels were hit.
A suspect behind the incident was taken into custody, police spokesman Flavio Santiago told The Associated Press and confirmed that Bolsonaro had been stabbed.
The candidate was transported to a hospital and was listed as being in serious condition.

40-year-old Adelio Bispo de Oliveira had been arrested in connection with the incident.
De Oliveira was beaten badly by Bolsonaro supporters after the attack. The man was arrested in 2013 for another assault, according to police who say he may be mentally ill.

In this photo released by the Military Police, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, suspected of stabbing Jair Bolsonaro, a leading Brazilian presidential candidate, sits after being detained in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Officials and Bolsonaro’s son said the far-right candidate was in stable condition, though the son also said Bolsonaro suffered severe blood loss and arrived to the hospital “almost dead.” (Military Police via AP)

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is second in the polls to jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been barred from running but continues to appeal.

Despite being a congressman since 1991, Bolsonaro is running as an outsider ready to upend the establishment by cracking down on corruption in politics and reducing crime, in part by giving police a freer hand to shoot and kill while on duty.

While Bolsonaro has a strong following, he is also a deeply polarizing figure. He has been fined, and even faced charges, for derogatory statements toward women, blacks and gays.

