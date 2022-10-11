Warren Haynes’ 2022 Christmas Jam benefit concert to feature Gov’t Mule, Phil Lesh & more

Courtesy of Warren Haynes

Ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes is bringing back his Christmas Jam benefit concert for the first time since 2018.

The 31st edition of the holiday event will take place in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday, December 10 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

The lineup will feature Haynes’ current band Gov’t Mule, founding Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh‘s Phil Lesh & Friends collective, Brothers Osborne, Dinosaur Jr., Beth Hart and more.

The concert also will boast several special guests, including former Black Crowes guitarist Audley Freed and current Who touring violinist Katie Jacoby.

Besides playing with Gov’t Mule, Haynes will be performing as part of Phil Lesh & Friends, whose lineup will also feature guitarist John Scofield, keyboardist John Medeski and drummer John Molo.

Tickets for the 2022 Christmas Jam will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. ET, while pre-sale tickets and VIP and travel packages will be available starting this Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit XmasJam.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

“I’m excited to finally bring back Christmas Jam and continue the tradition we’ve been building for over 30 years,” says Haynes. “It feels like the perfect time to return to celebrating this wonderful cause (and life in general) and to be helping the community in my beloved home of Asheville.”

He adds, “Looking forward to being together for an amazing night of music and holiday cheer.”

In addition to the main show, Xmas Jam by Day gigs will be held at select local venues.

The Christmas Jam concert will raise money for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and for BeLoved Asheville, an organization that helps the local homeless population and other in-need people in the community.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.