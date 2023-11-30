Warren Haynes announces Christmas Jam livestream

Courtesy of Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

Music fans who didn’t snag tickets to Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam will still be able to enjoy the show.

The concert, with a lineup that features Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule, ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, Slash & Myles Kennedy, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch and more, will be livestreamed on volume.com.

The 32nd annual Christmas Jam is happening Saturday, December 9, in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Asheville Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Haynes is also celebrating Christmas Jam this year with the December 8 release of The Benefit Concert Volume 20. Recorded live during 2018’s 30th annual Christmas Jam, it features performances by Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, Gov’t Mule, Joe Bonamassa, Jim James, Grace Potter and others. It is available for preorder now.

And fans are about to get a preview of the album. Haynes is set to release a video of Grohl’s performance of “Play” on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. ET.

