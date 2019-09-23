Was It The Shoes? The Dress? Slippery Floor? Why Did Gwyneth Paltrow Have That Strange Walk At The Emmy’s?

There were many head-scratching moments during Sunday nights Emmy Awards, but when Gwyneth Paltrow made her way to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the Internet couldn’t help but wonder what was up with her strange walk.

Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage pic.twitter.com/b2LLcmpU9c — Jon (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

Paltrow wore a long tight-fitted silver skirt which she held at the side to ensure she could walk and a long flowy black shawl around her arms, the look, which was comparable to having a comforter wrapped around you on a cold winter morning was awkward at best.

Memes were posted to Twitter about Paltrow’s slow, calculated walk however the actress didn’t let on that she was as uncomfortable with the dress as we were watching her walk in it.

What did you think of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Emmy dress?