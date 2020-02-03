Was This One Of The Best Super Bowl Commercials

One of the best commercials was the very first one of the night. The NFL’s “Next 100” ad actually blended INTO the game. And a ton of current and former NFL players had cameos. It started with a kid running through various cities with a football while different players like Jim Brown and Joe Montana told him to “take it to the house.” He even stopped at the Pat Tillman statue in Arizona to pay his respects. Eventually, he showed up at the Super Bowl and walked through the tunnel . . . past Hall of Famers like Brett Favre and Barry Sanders . . . then it transitioned to a live feed of the game, and he came running out on the field to deliver the game ball.