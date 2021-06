This year’s Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a Pekingese named Wasabi. The long-haired pup is three-years-old from Pennsylvania. It’s the 5th time a Pekingese has won best in show at the prestigious competition. This year’s dog show was unlike any other. It’s typically held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but was relocated to Tarrytown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The runner-up was a whippet named Bourbon.