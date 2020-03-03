Wash Your Hands Like You’re Trying To Get A Club Stamp Off That You Don’t Want Your Mom To See

That right there is the best advice I think! We can all relate to that one right? Here are some other helpful hints on how to wash our hands. ****I can’t believe we need tips/hints for this****

Advice from medical professionals say to stop the spread of the Coronavirus and other respitory diseases you should wash your hands for 20 seconds or the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. However if you want a more up-to-date song to wash by try these.

Can we do the Beatles version of Happy Birthday?!?!

By singing the chorus of Beyonce’s “Love On Top” or Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” during your handwashing session you will have met the appropriate time it takes to make sure all germs are washed away.

Other 20 second choruses you can belt out while sudsing your hands are, Prince’s “Raspberry Beret,” “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and Toto’s “Africa.”

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” chorus also will help you keep safe from getting sick.

Do you sing a chorus while washing up? What is your go-to hand washing song?