Washington Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill People at Florida Rest stop

Authorities in the Panhandle have arrested a 40-year-old Washington man who began threatening to kill customers at a rest stop.

The incident occurred Saturday in Santa Rosa County near Interstate 10.

According to the report witnesses called police after the suspect, Ronald Lynch began “acting in a threatening manner and yelling that he would start killing people with a weapon.”

Several people reportedly ran into the restrooms and hid there until authorities arrived.

As authorities arrived Lynch jumped into his car and began driving away, that’s when the officer conducted a traffic stop and Lynch was taken into custody.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

