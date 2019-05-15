Washington Named The Best State In America

A new ranking from U.S. News & World Report names Washington as the best state in America.

The list ranks states by multiple criteria including economy, health care, education, and infrastructure. Washington took the #1 spot, followed by New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, and Vermont.

Meanwhile, the southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi found themselves at the bottom of the list. Last year’s top state, Iowa, dropped all the way down to 14th in the rankings.

How many different states have you lived in? What’s your favorite state? Least favorite?