Watch: ‘1883’ Teaser Features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

If you watched the season premiere of “Yellowstone” last night you got a glimpse of Tim McGraw in his role as James Dutton, who is the patriarch of the Dutton family. The “Yellowstone” series follows the Dutton family and their obstacles on maintaining their ranch that has been in the family since 1883. The prequel to “Yellowstone”, titled “1883”, stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. In a teaser for the upcoming series, viewers see the Dutton family (Tim and Faith)encounter several challenges as they leave Texas for a new life in Montana. The new series is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on December 19th. Are you going to watch 1883? Did you watch Yellowstone’s season 4 premiere last night? Who is your favorite character from Yellowstone?