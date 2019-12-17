Watch a Claymation Michael Bublé accept a plaque for 15 million sales of 'Christmas'

143/Reprise

143/RepriseEarlier this holiday season, Michael Bublé released a new version of "White Christmas," complete with a Claymation video. Now, Claymation Michael is back, to accept a special honor.

In a new video, Michael and a reindeer appear to be filming something when he's interrupted by two guys whom Billboard identifies as the CEO and the COO of Michael's record label.

"Michael, your album Christmas has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and we wanted to commemorate the occasion with this," says one, presenting the singer with a plaque that says, "15 Million Albums Worldwide," along with a picture of the album cover.

"This is amazing! You guys are the best in the world, thank you so much," Michael replies. "And to all you beautiful people out there -- my family, my friends, my loves -- I'm wishing you guys all a very merry..."

Michael's then interrupted by the reindeer, who's making a racket by attempting to eat a jingle bell that's attached to a nearby Christmas tree.

"I can see you guys are busy. We'll let you get back to work," says the record executive. Michael then resumes singing "White Christmas," as we see the words "Congratulations Michael!" appear on the screen.

As Billboard notes, not only has Michael's 2011 album Christmas sold 15 million copies, but it returned to the top 10 of the Billboard album chart this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.