Watch A Cowboy Lasso A Tiger In Mexico!

Now THIS guy….is the genuine Tiger King!!! WOW!

An escaped tiger wandering the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico was captured by a man with a lasso.

Video of the chase was posted to social media by a women driving by, showing three men chasing the tiger as it walked down the sidewalk. One of the men, wearing a cowboy hat, twirls a lasso and manages to snare the beast as it starts to run away.

The lasso-wielding ‘Tiger King’ has not yet been identified, but authorities say the tiger escaped from a private residence in a nearby suburb.

What would you do if you saw a tiger wandering in the street? I’d RUN in the other direction!!!