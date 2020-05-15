Watch A Cowboy Lasso A Tiger In Mexico!

Now THIS guy….is the genuine Tiger King!!! WOW!
An escaped tiger wandering the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico was captured by a man with a lasso.
Video of the chase was posted to social media by a women driving by, showing three men chasing the tiger as it walked down the sidewalk. One of the men, wearing a cowboy hat, twirls a lasso and manages to snare the beast as it starts to run away.
The lasso-wielding ‘Tiger King’ has not yet been identified, but authorities say the tiger escaped from a private residence in a nearby suburb.
What would you do if you saw a tiger wandering in the street? I’d RUN in the other direction!!!
Un tigre que se paseaba por las calles de Jalisco fue atrapado por un hombre con sombrero y camisa blanca, que traía un lazo. https://t.co/AIUtkKWqkB
