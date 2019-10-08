Watch a shirtless Adam Levine mourn in Maroon 5's new "Memories" video

222/Interscope RecordsMaroon 5's videos are often major productions, but their new one couldn't be simpler.

Directed by David Dobkin, who was also behind the camera for the band's "Sugar" and "Girls Like You" videos, the clip is pretty much just a close-up of Adam Levine's face -- reminiscent of Sinead O'Connor's 1990 video for "Nothing Compares 2 U."

As Adam, shirtless and sporting a beard and a mohawk, sings the touching song about missing lost friends and loved ones, the camera starts with a very tight shot of his face, and then slowly pulls back to reveal more of his tattooed, bare chest. At times, he simply stops lip syncing the words and listens, rejoining the song for the chorus.

"Memories" is Maroon 5's first new song since 2017's "Girls Like You" and is their 22nd top-40 hit. Adam told Ellen DeGeneres this week that the song was inspired by the loss of his best friend and manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 at age 40. Feldstein was also the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

