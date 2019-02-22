WATCH: Alligator Chomps Down on Huge Python in Florida

The video captures a gator eating a 10-foot long python Monday morning at Shark Valley Visitor Center.

Human python hunters have been trying to thin out the non-indigenous population of snakes in the everglades.

Pythons have no natural enemies that can kill them, except for this gator, and humans in the everglades.

Starting in March 2017, the Python Elimination Program incentivizes a limited number of public-spirited individuals to humanely euthanize these destructive snakes, which have become an apex predator in the Everglades. The program provides access to python removal agents on designated SFWMD lands in Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and Palm Beach counties.

Pythons are non-native, invasive snakes that are established and spreading throughout South Florida. These giant constrictors pose direct threats to humans and native wildlife. Pythons cause significant impacts to native prey, such as marsh rabbits, deer, wading birds and even alligators. Their aggressive predation on native prey robs native predators, such as panthers, raptors, alligators and bobcats, of their primary food sources.