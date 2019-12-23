Watch Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more give Mariah Carey the best Christmas gift ever

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMariah Carey has given us the gift that keeps on giving with her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You." Monday, she received a little holiday present of her own.

A bunch of stars -- including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, James Corden and more -- participated in a video to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the song. The clip kicks off with an introduction from Tyler Perry, after which all the celebs take turns lip syncing along to the track

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten," Mariah tweeted after seeing the clip. "I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"

The video also features appearances by Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” just logged its second week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It first hit number one last week, making it the first holiday song to top that chart in 60 years.

