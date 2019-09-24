Watch as Elton John unboxes his new memoir

Courtesy Henry Holt

Elton John's new memoir Me arrives next month, but he's just given us a look at the first copies of the highly anticipated book.

In a video posted on Instagram, Elton, sitting backstage in Las Vegas, holds a box which he says he's just received from his publisher.

"It contains finished copies of my book Me. I never imagined this moment would come and I wanted to share it with you," Elton says. "So, here we go."

He then opens up the box and removes one, and then two copies of the autobiography.

"Oh my gosh! Look at that!" he exclaims. "There ya go! Yay!"

Me, which promises an unvarnished look at Elton's wild journey from child prodigy to rock superstar and beyond, comes out October 15. In a preview released with the Rocketman DVD, Elton writes, "The book is all true, the ridiculous reality of my life in all its funny, mad, horrible, dark and brilliant glory. I'm just incredibly grateful that I lived to tell the tale."

What does it feel like to see your book for the first time? 📖 Watch the moment Elton got the finished copy of his official autobiography, which is out in just three weeks! #EltonJohnBook

